LAKE PLACID — USA Luge announced Friday afternoon that all of its on-ice programs at Mount Van Hoevenberg have been canceled for the remainder of the season due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The organization said cancellations include all training sessions, youth screening camps, fantasy camps and Masters Championship in Lake Placid.
USA Luge postponed its open house, originally scheduled for April 4, where the team’s new indoor refrigerated training center was to be unveiled.
The New York Olympic Regional Development Authority, operators of the combined sliding track at the Olympic Sports Complex, also brought the season to a halt.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and with our athletes, future athletes, coaches and members in mind, we felt it necessary to terminate the season at this point,” said USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy. “These decisions were made as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The health and safety of these individuals and their families are most important to us.
“I have also instructed our staff to cancel any domestic and international travel plans for the time being,” added Leahy. “Like so many other organizations, we clearly understand the impact of the Coronavirus. As we weighed the decision to cancel these events, we relied on the expert opinions of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, our medical staff, and local and state authorities.”
