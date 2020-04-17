WATERTOWN — Earlier this week, the United Way of Northern New York purchased 55,000 masks and distributed them to nonprofit organizations, first responders, hospice workers, school districts and commercial and small businesses with essential workers.
“Early Wednesday morning, we were presented with the prospect of getting part of a shipment of half a million masks that had been made available in the United States,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way, in a statement. “Due to the high demand of this item, our vendor required cash up front, which ended up being over $80,000 for us. At this point in the morning, we had no idea that Governor Cuomo was going to issue an order later in the day for all essential employers to provide employees with protective masks.”
After placing the order, the UWNNY staff went to work emailing and calling various organizations across the tri-county area in an effort to get the masks into the hands of the workers who still are driving the economy. In a 24-hour period, the staff received more than 10,000 emails and 800 phone calls in response.
The masks reached United Way’s loading dock Thursday afternoon, and by 6 p.m., more than half had been picked up by local businesses.
Those wishing to support UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, which is used to purchase and distribute critical goods, may do so by going to www.unitedway-nny.org/crisisfund.
