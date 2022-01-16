Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.