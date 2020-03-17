WATERTOWN — With growing concern across the country over COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC) has announced precautionary measures such as closing all of the nonprofit organization’s offices to the public until further notice.
Volunteer drivers also have been encouraged not to visit offices of the VTC and instead are being asked to contact the agency via phone and email.
“Our priority first and foremost is the health and safety of our volunteer drivers and the clients we serve,” said Sam Purington, executive director for the VTC, in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are no longer taking appointments that are not considered life-sustaining. However, we are asking each client make the determination whether or not his or her appointment is, indeed, life-sustaining.”
For now, the VTC will continue to take contracted ride appointments for Child/Adult Protective Services. Mr. Purington also said the VTC has been in contact with Public Health to secure masks for clients being transported in an effort to decrease pathogen transmission.
In addition, all events for the foreseeable future being hosted by the VTC are postponed, including a fundraising bowling tournament at the Ogdensburg Bowl set for Sunday, March 29.
“While events like this are crucial to raise the necessary dollars to support the services our volunteer drivers provide to our clients, we have to think about the health and safety of our community above all else,” said VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau. “While there are no reported cases of anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in our communities, we have an obligation to do our part to slow the spread of the virus in anticipation of it making its way to our region.”
With the postponement of events, Mr. Papineau noted donations will be welcome to support the services the VTC provides.
“Like any other organization providing assistance to those in our community, we are grateful for any support we receive,” he said.
For more information regarding the VTC and its precautionary measures, questions may be directed to Mr. Papineau at (315) 755-2918 or jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
