WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC) has established a Grocery Delivery Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, which began on Monday, will be open to all residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in immediate need of groceries but who either face an inability to shop on their own or are taking their own preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“We wanted to be able to provide a service that would help fill the need we were seeing in the community,” said Executive Director Sam Purington in a statement. “This way, we can help slow the spread by having, for example, one volunteer out shopping for someone or picking up their groceries versus four or five people out in the community trying to do the same thing.”
As the VTC adjusted its focus and as more people began staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, the agency saw the emergence of a new need — connecting home-bound community members with the groceries and other essentials they need.
Luanne VanBrocklin, the VTC’s Director of Program Implementation, said the Grocery Delivery Program is designed to be as simple as possible for those with food insecurities to connect with the groceries they need.
“We’ve put our heads together to come up with the best solution to this situation possible,” she said in a statement. “We think we’ve come up with something that can truly help those in need.”
Those seeking assistance in the tri-county area may call the agency at (315) 788-0422 for Jefferson and Lewis counties or (315) 714-2034 for St. Lawrence county. Callers will be connected to a VTC representative with the mobile dispatch group who will take down their information to schedule a time for groceries to be picked up or shopped for. Appointments are encouraged to be made 24 to 48 hours in advance to allow for the scheduling of a volunteer driver. However, according to Ms. VanBrocklin, if the need is determined critical, arrangements can be made on a case-by-case basis.
A VTC representative will work with the caller to determine not only the level of need but the level of service needed as well. If the caller is able to place his or her pre-paid order through a grocery retailer like Walmart, for example, but is unable to pick up his or her groceries, a volunteer driver will be assigned to pick up the order on their behalf. If the order needs to be shopped for by the driver, a driver will be scheduled accordingly and payment arrangements will be coordinated. The VTC will work with each caller to determine the nearest food source.
“We want to make this as simple as possible,” Ms. VanBrocklin said. “Fully knowing there will be intricacies we’re going to have to navigate along the way. And we’ll navigate them together.”
The VTC is also seeking donations of personal protective items for volunteer drivers such as hand sanitizer, cloth and paper masks, and disinfectant wipes. Those wishing to donate may do so by contacting Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau at (315) 755-2918.
