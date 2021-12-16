WATERTOWN – A state-run COVID-19 booster shot clinic will be held at Jefferson Community College’s gym on Sunday.
The walk-in clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Though touted as a booster clinic, the site expects to be prepared to administer first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if needed, according to Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
From Mr. Gray’s understanding, all three pharmaceutical brands, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, should be offered, though it is unclear how much of each will be available. Whatever is available, he said, will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We gave them an estimate of 200, but I’m sure we’ll be prepared no matter what,” Mr. Gray said. “We have more with Public Health, so if we get that kind of turnout and we have to move vaccine around, it will happen.”
With testing and masking, the county has a multifaceted strategy to bring case numbers down, Mr. Gray said. He said he hopes Sunday’s clinic will bring a large turnout, and demonstrate high demand so the state will continue to respond accordingly.
“We want our restaurants going, we want them full, we want kids in class and sports going — we want life as normal as it can be living with this virus, but at points in time, we have to expand our strategies in terms of containing the spread,” Mr. Gray said. “We have our foot on the gas, we’re pushing the state for all they can provide us. We have a beneficial relationship with the state, that’s important.”
