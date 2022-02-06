WATERTOWN — On Monday, the Sherman Elementary School will be closed due to a water main break.
According to officials with the Watertown City School District, a water main at the Sherman Street school broke over the weekend, and repairs have proven to be difficult.
All of the schools staff should report as directed by their superiors, but no students will be in the building Monday. All other schools remain on their normal schedules.
