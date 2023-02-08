POTSDAM — Due to a significant water main break, anyone using water for consumption along a stretch of Pierrepont Avenue that includes the SUNY Potsdam campus will have to boil water for the next 24 to 36 hours.
Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said the break occurred several days ago, but the Department of Public Works was only able to access it on Wednesday.
“We’ve been monitoring it. Because of the extreme cold we were afraid to go in ... for fear it would cause further breaks to happen. That’s why we went at it today,” he said.
DPW crews on Wednesday afternoon had made progress toward closing the leak.
“We’ve got the leak stopped and they’re working on the house line right beside it,” he said.
Mr. Thompson said it’s a 4-inch water pipe that had been fixed years ago, and the fix failed within the last several days.
“It actually appears to have been a line that was previously repaired and the repair over time has let go,” he said, adding that officials aren’t sure of exactly when the last fix happened. “(DPW officials) remember working on one many years ago, it’s been a long time.”
In the meantime, Mr. Thompson said that for anyone on Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits, just under a mile down the road, there is boil-water advisory.
“We would ask any water that’s going to be used for any type of consumption is boiled until further notice. We will let everyone know as soon as they can stop. We appreciate everybody’s patience and cooperation in this matter,” he said.
In a campus advisory sent out on Wednesday, SUNY Potsdam officials advise everyone on campus to use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.
The campus will remain open for classes and regularly scheduled activities. Athletic practices, registered student organization meetings and other campus activities may proceed as scheduled, as long as the advisory is followed.
In the meantime, they’re making boiled and bottled water available on campus.
College officials recommend the following:
Do not drink water from faucets, taps and water filtration stations on campus and in affected locations.
Do not make ice, brush your teeth, wash dishes or prepare food with water from the tap on campus and in affected locations.
Employees and students who live off campus should bring their own water to campus or purchase bottled water at campus retail locations or vending machines today.
It is still safe to use tap water for showering, bathing and handwashing with hot water, but don’t ingest the water while bathing or washing your hands.
