WATERTOWN — Starting Wednesday, City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In compliance to an order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, nonessential city employees will remain home starting Wednesday as well. City Manager Kenneth A. Mix announced the closing in a press release late Tuesday afternoon.
Police, fire, water treatment, sewage treatment, refuse, bus and Paratransit services will continue as normal. Water and sewer repairs will be made on an emergency basis.
The Flower Memorial Library and the Watertown Municipal Arena will remain closed.
All business with city departments must be conducted by telephone or email. A drop box will be in place next to City Hall’s Sterling Street entrance later this week for items that need to be delivered.
Until that’s in place, the book depository at the library can be used.
“With the reduced staffing, we are asking for the public’s patience. It will take us longer to respond, but we will get to you.” Mr. Mix said in the press release.
City employees will work remotely from their homes until City Hall reopens.
Residents can pay bills through the online bill pay service or through the mail and to take advantage of the City’s website at www.watertown-ny.gov for any available online services and phone numbers for the City departments.
On Monday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the city would remain in business until the first case of COVID-19.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that a part-time Fort Drum employee who lives in Albany but works on post three days a week has the virus.
