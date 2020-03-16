WATERTOWN — Tonight’s City Council meeting may be the last that the public will be able attend for a while.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith issued a statement Monday informing residents that City Hall will be closed as soon as there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County or any surrounding county.
“City business will continue, however during this unique time, people may experience some delays and inconveniences, so we ask for your patience and understanding,” Mayor Smith wrote.
As of Monday, the city had implemented two of three phases of its action plan for dealing with coronavirus. City staff has been distributing state Department of Health information and posters regarding COVID-19, has increased cleaning efforts, is educating staff and is “limiting contact with the public and reviewing operations for alternative ways of doing business” as part of the plan’s initial phase.
The second phase, also now in place, prompted the closure of the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena and Flower Memorial Library. Residents are encouraged to pay bills online at www.watertown-ny.gov or through the mail, and otherwise use the city’s website for information.
A third phase will be implemented once there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in the area. At that time, City Hall will be closed to the public and a drop box will be placed outside the building for anyone needing to drop off payments, permit applications or other items for the city clerk’s office.
This evening’s City Council meeting will be the last the public can attend for the foreseeable future. The council will continue to conduct business and hold work sessions, although items dealing with the need for public hearings have been postponed. All city council meetings are live-streamed on the city’s website.
“As a community we will get through these unprecedented times together,” the mayor wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.