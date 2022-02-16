Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.