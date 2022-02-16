WATERTOWN — With COVID numbers declining in the district, the Watertown City School District has activated what Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr called its “moving forward plan” during Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting.
She told the board that the district has started making some small changes within schools, things like teachers who had carpets in their classroom getting their carpets back and looking at purposeful play more closely.
“In addition to the small changes we’re making within the school, we’ll be looking at after-school activities,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “So as of today, we’re lifting the spectator limit for athletics and extracurricular activities. At this time, the mask mandate is still in effect, so for right now, we’re going to entertain the idea of more spectators, but we’re going to respectfully ask that you follow the mask mandate until that is changed. And we’re hopeful that will change in the near future.”
Mrs. LaBarr said as life starts to return to normal and events draw larger crowds, like the Super Bowl, for instance, it’s time for the district to start moving forward in the school setting as well. She noted that as the district moves forward, not everyone is ready to move at the same pace, so people will need to continue to respect each other’s differences and show empathy toward one another.
“It’s not about who’s right or who’s wrong, it’s about just following the rules,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “We have to move forward with a great deal of kindness.”
