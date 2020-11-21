WATERTOWN — A staff member at the city school district’s high school has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent announced Saturday.
Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr made the announcement in a letter that stated the Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed a staffer at Watertown High School tested positive.
“The District is working in collaboration with Jefferson County Public Health, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols,” the letter reads. “The contact tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19.”
The letter states the district is required to protect the privacy rights of staff and students, therefore it would not release any additional information.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker reflects 11 total cases reported among the school district community since resuming in-person learning in September.
