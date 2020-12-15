WATERTOWN — Two Jefferson County school districts — Watertown and Indian River — announced further COVID-19 cases within their respective districts Tuesday — one regarding an elementary student at Watertown and two cases of staff members in Indian River.
The Watertown City School District received confirmation that a student at Sherman Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the district, the student has not been present in school.
The Indian River Central School District also announced Tuesday that it was informed of positive COVID-19 cases affecting staff members — one at Theresa Primary School and one at the middle school.
The district, in working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service as a part of its case investigation and contact tracing process, has been informed that there’s no risk to others, and additional contact-related quarantines are unnecessary.
According to the district, the staff member at Theresa Primary School has had limited contact with students and staff, and as a result, there’s minimal risk of exposure to others in the school building.
Both districts noted that while they are trying to be transparent in these matters, they are unable to provide further information on the cases.
