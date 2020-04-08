WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has always thought that too many city Fire Department vehicles respond to emergency medical service calls.
That’s why he said he introduced a resolution on Monday that would limit the Fire Department’s response, contending that the city’s heavy rescue truck, a fire engine and a Guilfoyle ambulance all shouldn’t go out on many EMS calls.
It’s a matter of safety and an insurance liability for firefighters and the public to send out the rescue truck and a fire engine with blaring lights and sirens when it’s appropriate for just a Guilfoyle ambulance to respond, he said.
“That’s over responding. It’s not the appropriate level of response,” he said.
The EMS calls came up during last fall’s mayoral campaign. And he’s often heard complaints from residents about the overresponse, the mayor said.
The matter was tabled on Monday night after council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson objected that the mayor told them about the proposal just a few hours before council was to meet.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix also was told right before the meeting and Fire Chief Matthew Timerman was not brought into the conversation until Tuesday.
Accusing the mayor of micromanaging the fire department, Councilwoman Ruggiero said it’s “bad timing” to make drastic changes in EMS calls during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It seems like the mayor should have done his homework before bringing it to council,” she said, adding it’s a worthy conversation to have.
Under the proposal, county dispatchers would follow Emergency Management Dispatch protocol to ask a caller a series of questions before determining the level of response.
Dispatchers now send out the city fire department automatically to an EMS scene, the mayor said.
In an email to Councilwoman Ruggiero, Bruce Wright, president and CEO of Guilfoyle Ambulance, wrote that he talked to the mayor and Councilman Jesse Roshia about the issue on Friday.
Mr. Wright wrote that he has mixed feelings about the proposal. While he understands the city’s position because the EMS doesn’t need to go on every call, it’s good to have an extra set of hands on the scene, Mr. Wright wrote.
Councilman Roshia thinks the changes would lessen exposure of firefighters to the coronavirus because they would be going on fewer EMS calls.
Recently, council members turned down a proposal by the fire department to go to a 24-hour shift because it would create fewer shift changes and reduce exposure to coronavirus.
Daniel Daugherty, president of the firefighters’ union, said the move would not save money for the city and “it’s bad for taxpayers.”
“It’s a little hypocritical” to say it would be safer for firefighters during the pandemic to limit EMS calls but not for the 24-hour shifts, he said.
The EMS issue might come back up again at the April 20 meeting if it comes off the table. If that happens, Mr. Mix expects the council to vote on it that night.
