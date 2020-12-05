WATERTOWN — A Case Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19, the Watertown City School District announced Friday, though school operations will remain unchanged.
According to a letter from Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, the student was not present in school when contagious. The communication did not make any note of changing instruction due to the positive.
“The District continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees,” Ms. LaBarr wrote in the Friday letter. “Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place.”
This is the fifth confirmed positive among students at the district in the last week, though two of those were learning fully remotely. According to the state school COVID-19 Report Card tracker, the district has logged 19 total cases so far this school year.
