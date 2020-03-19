WATERTOWN — Effective immediately and until further notice, all parks and recreation facilities in the city are closed to the public. This includes all playgrounds, as well as the skate park and basketball and tennis courts.
Watertown parks closed to public until further notice
Rachel Burt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Samaritan off-site COVID-19 testing facility now operational, tests 12 on first day
- Stefanik: No plans for a national lockdown
- Watertown parks closed to public until further notice
- St. Lawrence County updates numbers in daily COVID-19 report
- Coronavirus update in Jefferson County: 26 tests come back negative
- Ogdensburg Command Performances reschedules canceled show
- Five Oswego County Senior Nutrition Dining Sites are now drive-up sites
- Oswego County offices at Bunner Street Complex announce COVID-19 procedures
(1) comment
Whose decision was this?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.