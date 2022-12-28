WATERTOWN — The Watertown Police Department is warning residents of Medicare scam calls.
A news release from the department states that Medicare scam calls occur when a scammer calls and pretends to be from Medicare or a legitimate health care provider.
Those that receive a call from Medicare with one of the following pitches should know that it is a scam: Medicare is issuing new cards; Medicare coverage is about to be canceled; you can receive special vaccines early; you have an appointment for free genetic testing; you qualify for free medical supplies; you’re eligible for a refund; or you’re pre-approved for a cheaper or better plan.
Watertown Police Department also reminds people that Medicare will not call unless you have already called them with a request.
