WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has asked city police to patrol the fairgrounds after hearing that people violated the state’s social distancing orders by playing pickup basketball games and hanging out at the skate park.
Mayor Smith made the request to city Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue to check on gatherings at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds that could violate the state’s social gathering orders.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the state is prohibiting groups of more than 10 people to gather and for individuals to stay six feet apart during the pandemic.
There have been a handful of instances in which people gathered at the fairgrounds. On Saturday afternoon, about a dozen people were reported hanging out at the skate park.
At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the parking garage at the former Convergys call center when more than 10 people gathered there, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said. Police officers responded to the scene and dispersed the group, who drove off in their vehicles.
While the police report didn’t indicate the age range of the gathering, the call came into the county dispatch as a group of teens.
Some communities across the country have removed the basketball nets in city parks to prevent people from playing games. A few communities also have established bans of all types of gatherings.
Mayor Smith said Monday he doesn’t plan to impose a curfew for the city, as was done during the 1991 and 1998 ice storms and the 1995 microburst.
Jefferson County board chairman Scott A. Gray said he initially won’t take that action, unless people continue to not take responsibility and not quarantine.
However, he’s expressed concerns about people coming from outside of the area to stay in seasonal homes and fishermen congregating around boat launches.
In Onondaga County and the city of Oswego, officials have threatened arrests for violators of the state’s directives on congregating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.