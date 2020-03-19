WATERTOWN — The city is releasing a notification system, called Rave Alert, to help relay information to the public during this time of concern.
The system will allow city officials to send out alerts and updates to those who sign up for them. The city will be releasing information related to its governmental operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can sign up to receive text messages, email and/or automated phone calls. Those interested can sign up either at wdt.me/cityinformation, or to receive only text messages, text ‘watpublic’ to ‘78015’
