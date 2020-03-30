WATERTOWN — It’s been two difficult weeks for restaurants, pizzerias and eateries across the north country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Restaurants remain open offering curbside pickups, takeouts and deliveries to survive.
A pocket of restaurants in the Paddock Arcade — known as the oldest indoor mall in the country — are cutting back hours, staff and scaling back their menus to cope with these turbulent times.
By Friday, owner Robin Barlett saw an uptick in business at Johnny D’s after a slow start earlier in the week.
“Today, we’re doing fantastic,” she said late Friday afternoon. “It’s been great.”
She offered a series of daily specials that were selling well and could be delivered.
Earlier in the week, she sold two hamburgs on Monday and Tuesday when typically customers would have ordered 20 on each of those days. Only one bowl of soup was sold all day Tuesday.
She had to lay off three workers.
She’ll remain open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 8 p.m. on Fridays.
Usually, the Paddock Lounge would be crowded for the Friday happy hour crowd and packed full people at the bar later in the night. All bars are closed under the state’s restrictions during the coronavirus crisis.
But owner Robert Dalton is relying on his fish fry special that the popular night spot has offered in the past.
“Friday fish fries, that’s all we’re doing,” he said.
He sold out of them on the first Friday of the crisis and expects to do the same in future weeks.
It’s just him and a helper working these days. It’s all pickups and deliveries through Grubhub.
During the downtime, the Paddock is getting spruced up. The bar will be repaired and the kitchen repainted.
Todd Garzia has reduced his hours and slimmed down the menu at Vito’s Gourmet Sandwiches because of the virus.
He called the new menu “fast and easy,” so customers can get in and out quickly. Customers are calling ahead more with their orders. He’s offering curbside pickup, too.
Business was down during the first days of the state’s restrictions but picked up this past week, he said.
Vito’s hours were cut from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There haven’t been any layoffs. One employee wasn’t replaced and he’s putting off adding a planned hire.
While it isn’t open for customers, Europe Cakes remains only offering baked goods via customer orders.
