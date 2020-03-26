WATERTOWN — A local business impacted by restaurant closures amid the coronavirus pandemic has found a way during the situation to benefit area nonprofits.
Renzi Foodservice, which has its headquarters in the City Center Industrial Park, has been donating food to several organizations over the past few weeks.
“As we all know, this is an incredibly challenging time for our entire North Country community,” JoAnne Renzi Wise, director of marketing and community relations at Renzi Foodservice, said in a statement. “As a family-owned, local distributor of food and supplies, Renzi Foodservice is fortunate that we are considered an essential business during this situation — and we have been doing everything we can to help contribute to other local organizations in our community who are striving to make a difference. We believe that our community is strong and resilient, and we are confident that we can all weather this storm by working together and lifting each other up.”
Organizations that have been supported by Renzi include: The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park; the Salvation Army of Watertown; Watertown Urban Mission; Community Action Planning of Jefferson County; and Garnsey’s Feral Acres in Clayton.
Renzi, founded in 1977, distributes food and other items to restaurants and food services. Restaurants throughout the state have closed for on-premise service since March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
