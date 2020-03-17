WATERTOWN — The Salmon Run Mall will remain open, but is reducing its hours of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The mall’s owner, Pyramid Management Group, Syracuse, announced in a press release on Tuesday the decision to cut mall hours.
Starting Wednesday, Salmon Run Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The change in hours effects Salmon Run Mall, Destiny USA, Syracuse, and 12 other malls in New York and Massachusetts.
Pyramid officials blame the reduction in hours on the evolving circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, combined with the restrictions and closures of restaurants, movie theatres, gyms and other businesses.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered that all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters will close until the pandemic is over. Restaurant take-out and deliveries are being allowed.
The mall’s food court remains open, but only for take-out.
An employee at Bounce Mountain said Tuesday that the business will be closing because of the outbreak.
Mall-goers should check with Salmon Run Mall to confirm which businesses remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.
