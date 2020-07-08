Malls with enhanced HVAC systems can reopen; state schools could reopen by region NEW YORK — New York schools could reopen by region, which is a state decision, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, before announcing malls ca…

WATERTOWN — Dave Etsen is relieved that his business in the Salmon Run Mall can finally reopen after four months.

Shoppers can return to the Watertown mall Friday, but Massena area customers won’t get the same opportunity.

General manager of the St. Lawrence Centre mall in Massena, Erica Leonard, said they plan to reopen, but the date is to be determined.

“We do not have a date yet,” she said. That’s because they’ve just received the guidance on what kind of air filtration system will be needed. They will then need to contact a company to have it installed.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that malls outside of New York City can reopen after nearly four months of closure due to COVID-19 if they have air circulating systems that can filter out the virus.

But Mr. Etsen, the owner of Rainbow Zen, now has to worry about having enough staff to work at the longtime store in the Watertown mall. With his store closed since March, about 25 percent of his employees have found other jobs.

“Believe me, right now I’m scrambling,” he said. “This was quite sudden.”

And there was some confusion about what the governor’s statement meant, he said. Late Wednesday afternoon, he was still waiting for official word from the Pyramid Management Group, the Syracuse company that owns the Salmon Run Mall and Destiny USA in Syracuse, that it was happening.

He also owns the Rainbow Zen outlets in the Destiny USA mall and in Sangertown Square mall in Utica. He’ll need about 30 employees for the three stores, although the malls will be operating with shorter hours.

Over the past four months, Mr. Etsen lost at least $200,000 to $250,000 in business since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Mr. Etsen, the mall’s owners and other tenants all thought malls were going to open when the state approved Phase IV of the north country’s economic reopening two weeks ago. But that didn’t happen.

Then the governor expressed concerns about shoppers not following coronavirus guidelines and that they needed protection from air conditioning systems.

With all of that behind them, Pyramid Management Group released a statement saying the company is “ecstatic” about the news. Pyramid CEO Stephen Congel, in a prepared statement, called the announcement “great news.”

“The Governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees, and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located,” Mr. Congel said.

“With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions,” the company said in its statement.

The company also applauded New Yorkers who have followed social distancing guidelines over the past four months.

“This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the state. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward,” the statement said.

The management group looks forward to reopening its properties on Friday across the state, it said.

It’s not clear when Regal Stadium 12 theaters will reopen. The movie theater chain announced in June that it would start movie showings on July 10, but has since moved the reopening back to July 31. There was not specific news about the Salmon Run Mall theaters.

To prepare for the reopening, Salmon Run Mall’s tenants have worked weeks on taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of shoppers and workers. They include:

— Face masks required to worn by all guests

— Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing

— Proactive touchless disinfecting

— Social distancing prompts & signage

— Directional prompts and signage for foot traffic patterns

— Hand sanitizer stations

— Ongoing curbside pick-up options

— Increased air circulation, air filtration and the amount of fresh air pumped into the center

— A “Safety First” PSA awareness campaign

— COVID-19 guidance for visitors and store employees