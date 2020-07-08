WATERTOWN — Shoppers can go back into the Salmon Run Mall looking for deals at their favorite stores on Friday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that malls outside of New York City can open again after nearly four months of closure due to COVID-19 if they have air circulating systems that can filter out the virus.
Pyramid Management Group, owners of the Watertown mall and Destiny USA in Syracuse, released a statement saying the company is “ecstatic” about the news. Pyramid CEO Stephen Congel, in a prepared statement, called the announcement “great news.”
“The Governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees, and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located,” Mr. Congel said.
“With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions,” the company said in its statement.
The company also applauded New Yorkers who have followed to social distancing guidelines over the past four months.
“This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the State. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward,” the statement said.
The management group looks forward to reopening its properties on Friday across New York state, it said.
