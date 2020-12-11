WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Friday that a Sherman Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the school’s third COVID case, with two students previously testing positive for the virus.
The district is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
