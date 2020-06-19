WATERTOWN — On Thursday, Samaritan Health received notice that one staff member from skilled nursing at Samaritan Summit Village has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was asymptomatic, exhibited no outward signs of being ill, and was unaware they had the virus. Since March this employee has tested negative eight times until receiving this positive result on June 16. The staff member did not travel and was unaware of having been exposed to the virus.
The employee will quarantine at home for the recommended 14 days and any residents or staff members they came in contact with will be notified and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
This is the first positive test result at Samaritan Summit Village and, up to this point, no residents of Samaritan’s long-term care facilities have tested positive.
Samaritan has performed over 4,600 COVID-19 tests on long-term staff members and have had only five positive test results from four staff members so far.
Families of Summit Village residents have been notified of this development and, according to a release, Samaritan is following all state Department of Health directives regarding testing and contact tracing to minimize exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.