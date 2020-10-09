WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Friday that a fourth student has tested positive for COVID-19, the second in-person student case for the district.
According to an announcement sent out by the district, it is working in collaboration with Jefferson County Public Health, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
The contact tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, slows the spread of the virus and protecting communities. The district and Public Health ask the public to follow any recommendation if contacted by Public Health.
According to the district’s announcement, its school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases and the district continues to follow the policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of students and employees.
Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place and extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the student.
The district did not disclose which school the student attends.
“As much as the District is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, we are required to protect the privacy rights of our staff and students,” the announcement read. “The District is not permitted to release any additional information. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.