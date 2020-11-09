WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Monday that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the eleventh positive case for the district.
The district is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols, and continues to follow the policies and procedures and protocols to ensure the health and safety of students and employees, according to a release. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. Extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the student.
This new positive is not yet reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker.
According to a release, as much as the district is attempting to be transparent in this matter, it is required to protect the privacy rights of staff and students, so it is not permitted to release any additional information.
