WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District announced Monday morning that a third student in the district has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing contact tracing efforts as mentioned in their protocol.
According to a letter from district Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, if you are contacted by the county public health service, please follow their recommendations.
“The school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases,” the letter stated.
Extra cleaning has occurred in the district’s areas frequented by student, the letter added.
The letter also stated that although the district is attempting to be as transparent as possible with this matter, the district cannot reveal any additional information about the student at this time.
This is the third known positive COVID case within the district. Last week the district announced that two remote learners tested positive for the virus and had now been at any of the district’s building.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
