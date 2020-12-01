WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Tuesday that a remote high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the district, the student is fully remote and has not been in physical attendance at any building in the district.
The district is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which has performed the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols. Social distancing protocols and safety measures continue to be in place within each of the district’s school buildings.
According to the release, no further information about the student will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.