WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Wednesday that a district staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, the district is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
“The school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases,” the release states. “The District continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. Additionally, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the staff member.”
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker does not yet reflect this new case in the district.
District officials have said they are attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, but they are required to protect the privacy rights of staff and students and therefore not permitted to release any additional information.
