WATERTOWN — In a letter to Watertown parents and guardians Friday, the Watertown City School District sent out updated grading policies and marking periods amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Grades K-4, Marking Period 3 will end on April 27. Students will receive a grade for effort, the scale of which is:
O - Outstanding, S - Satisfactory, I - Inconsistent, N - Needs Improvement. Grades will be reported by May 7.
Actual individual learning standards and learner behaviors will not be assessed for this time period. Marking Period 4 will begin on April 28. Given the unique circumstances of virtual instruction and COVID-19, and not knowing when the extended school closure will end, students will receive only effort grades for Marking Period 4 as well.
For Grades 5-12, Marking Period 3 will end on April 27. Students will receive a grade of pass/fail for each course, reflecting five weeks of in-class instruction and the instruction via distance learning through April 27. Marking Period 4 will begin on April 28. Like students at grades K-4, students will receive pass/fail grades for Marking Period 4, too, regardless of the date of return for students.
With regard to course credit, students will be awarded credit on the basis of the overall course average from Marking Periods 1 and 2. Semester two courses will be graded on a pass/fail basis only.
Students who would have failed the course on this basis will have the opportunity to pass the course if they put forth effort and show progress during what would ultimately be the Quarters 3 and 4 pass/fail marks, the same as if numerical grades were assigned for these quarters.
However, GPAs will only be calculated based on marking period 1 and 2 grades for the 2019-2020 school year. There will be no final exams this year, inclusive of in-class examinations and Regents exams.
“The focus at this time should not be on numerical grades, but on providing feedback to all students and being thoughtful in the approach we take to awarding credits and moving students forward,” the letter read. “The State has issued guidance that is very favorable to students who are living and learning in these uncertain circumstances, and we feel it is important that our overall grading approach takes the same stance.”
