WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service has issued a COVID-19 exposure warning for people who visited Starbucks on Arsenal Street between Sunday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 13.
The warning was issued at about noon Sunday and says anyone who visited the Starbucks location over the six-day period, either in the lobby or through the drive-thru window, should keep an eye out for potential COVID-19 symptoms until at least Friday, Nov. 27.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, newly lost sense of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting.
The Arsenal Street store is currently closed, and a sign on the front door says the company is working to reopen as soon as possible.
According to a spokesperson from the Starbucks corporate offices, an employee of the store tested positive Saturday and the store closed early once they heard of the results. As of now, the store is expected to stay closed until Saturday, Nov. 28, when the two-week self-quarantine period for most staff members is expected to lift.
The spokesperson also said while Starbucks typically calls in employees from other stores in the region when a team is taken out of commission by a positive virus case, the remoteness of the Watertown location made it impossible to get another team to the area regularly.
“We are focused on the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and the community,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to partner with the Jefferson County Health Service as we navigate this together.”
