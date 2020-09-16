WATERTOWN — On Wednesday morning, the Watertown City School District was informed by the Jefferson County Public Health Service that two students tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Patricia A. LaBarr, in a message sent to parents and the media, said the students are both fully remote learners and have not been at any of the district’s building.
According to a release from the district, crews following directives set by the state Department of Health and state Education Department will continue to disinfect the district’s buildings.
The public health service will evaluate the students who tested positive and handle communication with those who may have been in contact with them to determine the risk of exposure.
According to the release, the district will continue to work with public health and follow their recommendations and directives on how to proceed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.