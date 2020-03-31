WATERTOWN — The city will be receiving about $3.1 million from the $2 trillion federal coronavirus rescue bill that will be used for CitiBus and transportation programs.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he learned Monday about the funding from the coronavirus stimulus bill that Congress recently passed. He talked to Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and a representative of Sen. Charles E. Schumer about the money.
The city also will receive an additional $341,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the $2 trillion funding package to help individuals, businesses, states and municipalities get through the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s needed,” the mayor said.
City officials expect that the coronavirus will wreak financial havoc on the city’s upcoming budget. Mayor Smith predicts that the city will lose about 50 percent, or about $2 million, in sales tax revenues alone.
The mayor isn’t sure exactly how the transportation aid can be used, but he figured it could help fund a long-planned expansion of the public bus system that now mainly serves within the city.
“We still need to find out the rules for the transportation aid,” he said.
The city can use the influx in additional $341,000 in CDBG funding for a number of different programs.
“It would be under the guise of the city’s CDBG program,” the mayor said.
Previously, City Council members have informally talked about spending more money on such things as police officers walking the beat in low-income neighborhoods, the city school district’s student food backpack program and funding sidewalk repairs.
As an entitlement program, the city receives about $915,000 for its CDBG efforts.
The city typically uses the CDBG funding to improve rental housing and owner-occupant homes, install handicapped-accessible ramps along city sidewalks and pay for homeless assistance, building demolition, other sidewalk repairs and assisting the backpack program.
The mayor also is hopeful that the city might obtain more COVID-19 funding from about $3.5 billion headed toward the state. That funding was allocated to help municipalities and as a pass-through the state, but might end up as state aid. The city gets $1.8 million in state aid.
