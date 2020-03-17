WATERTOWN — QuikMed Urgent Care on Washington Street is offering a FaceTime service to help diagnose whether patients should be tested for the coronavirus.
Patients are asked a series of questions during “Virtual Visits” to see if they have any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. If they do, they come to the urgent care center, 727 Washington St., to be tested, said patient manager Milli Smith, a physician assistant.
During the FaceTime visits, Mrs. Smith said, “They talk about symptoms, how they’re feeling and whether they should come in for a visit.”
It’s believed that QuikMed is the only urgent care facility offering virtual visits in the north country. Samaritan Medical Center’s urgent care and Watertown Urgent Care, 457 Gaffney Drive, don’t offer anything like them.
Since Friday, six patients have come into the urgent care center to find out if they have the virus.
QuikMed has tested four patients for the coronavirus. The tests, which take about four days to get the results, have not come back yet. The patients have been told to self-quarantine until the results are known.
The service, which first went into effect in September 2019, also allows medical treatment for patients who need treatment for a variety of other illnesses and don’t need to go to the urgent care center for treatment.
The service allows for “minimum social contact with other people,” she said.
Patients are advised to wear masks if they think they have the virus. And QuikMed staff wear masks, gloves, gowns and other protective gear to protect themselves from the disease.
Patients using the virtual visits will go through a process to make sure that “it’s a legit” reason to check for the virus. That’s because there are only a limited number of tests, she said.
“I think people are being very smart,” Mrs. Smith said.
She’s also concerned with people clogging up the medical system with unwarranted calls about the virus. Only people with serious symptoms should go to the emergency room.
The urgent care center is also getting a lot of calls from food and other businesses whose employees were sent home because they might have coughed, sneezed or showed some other symptoms that made their bosses wary, she said.
The fast-food workers aren’t allowed to return until they get a letter signed that they don’t have the illness. She expects more of that to happen because restaurants can remain open for drive-up orders and deliveries.
Mrs. Smith said she’s heard that some people thought that urgent care facilities were closing down because of the virus.
“We’re not going to close down,” she said.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
