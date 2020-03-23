WATERTOWN — The city’s Water Department stresses it will remain in operation during the coronavirus outbreak.
The city said it’s committed to taking all steps necessary to maintain safe, reliable water and wastewater service.
Residents can continue normal use of tap water, city officials said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water supplies.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those used by the city of Watertown, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19”.
The World Health Organization adds that the “presence of the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies and based on current evidence the risk to water supplies is low.”
Handwashing using tap water is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. CDC and other health organizations recommend frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds each time.
Remember that your toilet should not be used as a trash can. Please do not flush paper towels, “flushable” wipes, napkins, tampons, cotton balls, dental floss or other substances. Flushing nonbiodegradable items can result in backups and overflows.
The city is prepared to continue providing water and wastewater service throughout this pandemic. City staff and infrastructure are in place to maintain water and wastewater service around the clock to help keep families healthy, clean and hydrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.