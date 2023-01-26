Watertown water quality postcards delivered, again

WATERTOWN — The latest postcard from the city water department arrived in mailboxes this week alerting residents of ongoing quality issues with drinking water.
“Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what you should do, where these contaminants came from, and what is being done,” the notice states.
The city has been working with engineers to determine how to reduce the amount of total trihalomethanes in the water. They have exceeded federal standards, according to the latest postcard, for the last four calendar quarters ending Dec. 31.
This is the fifth consecutive time excessive levels of a byproduct have been recorded.
Intermittent violations have striped postcards since 2017. Before that, the last time byproducts exceeded the maximum contaminant level, the MCL, was in three quarters of 2011, according to the state health department’s database.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHMs, and a group of five haloacetic acids, or HAA5s. They are formed when chlorine used to control contaminants reacts with acids found in naturally occurring organic matter, like tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface sources, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The city has so far spent more than $700,000 working on the issue.
Work on a pilot program to correct the problem has been going on for months and will continue through the summer, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said last week.
The pilot program will see if the plan works.
The tests replicate the plant’s filter beds and water filtering through a sand layer and an alternative carbon material being tested.
The state Department of Health must give final approval to proceed with the plan, Mr. Mix said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the final project cost could exceed $15 million.
