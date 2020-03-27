WATERTOWN — Denise Young, CEO of Watertown Family YMCA, outlined options members have in an email sent Thursday evening.
“We pray you are safe and those you love are healthy,” the email said. “We want you to know that we are here for you in this time of unknowns. We are in this together.”
The email lists four options members have with regard to paying their monthly rate. Number one is to continue paying the full monthly rate, which the Y will consider a contribution to its COVID-19 emergency work and be used to sustain its operations and meet community needs. The second option is to become a partial member by paying half the monthly rate, in which a member’s full rate would not return until after the Y reopens. The third option is to put a membership on hold. There is no charge to do this. The Y would discontinue a monthly membership and resume the draft when it reopens.
Members should call the Y at 315-782-3100 or email customer service at customer_service@nnyymca.org if they want to take a partial or full action on their membership. Those who do must contact the Y by 5 p.m. on March 31.
The fourth option is to make an individual donation to support the Y’s emergency work during the COVID-19 outbreak. Visit the YMCA website or call to make a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.