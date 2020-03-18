NORWOOD — Glen Webster, a village trustee and owner of Webster’s Retail Meat, is donating thousands of dollars of food to the food pantry and it will be handed out in two blocks of time Thursday.
Mr. Webster said he has been busy at his 456 County Route 48 shop since the global pandemic of COVID-19 hit and has “seen the need,” which led to his decision to donate prepackaged food to the community.
“It’s gonna be cereal, granola bars, canned soups, all kinds of snacks, crackers and chips, pastas,” Mr. Webster said. “It’s a lot of money, thousands of dollars that I’m donating, so I want to be able to get the most bang for my buck, giving it to (the public) and a lot of this stuff I got deals on pallets of it.”
He said he was also going to distribute about 50 one-pound packages of ground beef
“The shop has been so busy that I see the need, you know what I’m saying? And I thank the community for shopping at my business and I’m trying to give back, you know what I mean? That’s basically all it is, you know?” Mr. Webster told the Times.
Mr. Webster said he was putting Kelly Lustyik in charge of the distribution.
Ms. Lustyik is involved with the Norwood-Norfolk-Raymondville Outreach Community Outreach Program, which runs the Norwood Food Pantry at First Congregational Church, 34 N. Main St.
Ms. Lustyik was not immediately available for comment.
The food is being donated to the pantry and it will be handed out, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mr. Webster said he made the decision to donate the food Monday, when he placed the order with his distributors, and received it on Tuesday.
He told Mayor Timothy Levison of his plan during Tuesday night’s village board meeting.
Mayor Levison said the food will be distributed from a refrigerated truck to those in need of it. He said to avoid the congregation of people in groups, the distribution would act like a drive-through where they would be in their cars and would be waived up to collect the food.
“They wouldn’t even get out of their car,” Mayor Levison said. “They would have a person there with a bag of the stuff and we would just waive them through, same as with the drive-through restaurants, so it will be fluid . . . there will be no crowd, per se.”
He said it was a head start on the school program that starts next week.
The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will begin serving free meals for all students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. The distribution sites include the back parking lot at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Park Avenue in front of St. Andrew’s Church, the Dominic Zappia Arena, Norfolk, St. Raymond’s Church, Raymondville and Knapp Station Church, Knapp Station. A school bus and staff members will be at each location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.