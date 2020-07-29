WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 185.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has grown by one for a new total of 158.
There are 25 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 27 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested to date is 12,258, with 12,073 results having been returned negative.
There are 730 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 64 people in mandatory quarantine.
