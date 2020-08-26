WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 231.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus increased by one for a new total of 223.
There are seven people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in seven known active cases of the disease in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 16,131, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 15,900 results have been returned negative.
There are 514 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 27 people in mandatory quarantine.
