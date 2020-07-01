WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 95.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus grew by one to 85.
There are seven people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, and there is one case in a nursing home, resulting in 10 known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 7,891 people have been tested with 7,796 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 32 people in precautionary quarantine and 65 people in mandatory quarantine.
