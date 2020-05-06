LOWVILLE — One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lewis County as of Wednesday afternoon following a 15 day streak without any reported cases.
The county has reported 12 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 11 of which have recovered. This leaves the county with one known active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
To date, 386 people have been tested in the county with 367 negative results and seven results still pending.
There are 14 people in quarantine and one in isolation. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
