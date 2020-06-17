LOWVILLE — Another Lewis County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 28 since the end of March.
According to the daily news release from Public Health Director Ashley Waite, the person is hospitalized and in isolation outside of Lewis County.
There are now two people with the disease in isolation and 51 people are under quarantine.
To date, 26 people have already recovered from the disease.
A total of 3,320 tests have been conducted and six results are still pending.
