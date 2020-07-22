LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 44.
Forty-two of the county’s total number of reported cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s Public Health Department. Two people remain in isolation fighting the disease.
A total of 83 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 5,420 tests have been performed on 3,085 total individuals in the county. There have been 5,360 negative results and 16 results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
