LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed no additional COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 26, but reported that another person has recovered.
Twenty-five of the 26 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Sixteen people are in quarantine and one person remains in isolation fighting the disease.
To date, 2,370 people have been tested in the county with 2,305 negative results and 39 results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
