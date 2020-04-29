Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.