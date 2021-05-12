OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang Wednesday, May 12, that two additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,889. There are currently 155 active positive cases.
Huang urges eligible people to get vaccinated. “Help protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated,” he said. “The vaccines are safe and effective. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. Since the pandemic started, we have lost 90 residents connected to the virus, with the average age at death being 82 years. Since April 7, we have not had a single COVID-19-related death reported.
“This shows us that the vaccines are working to protect our residents and save lives,” he continued. “As so many older adults got vaccinated, the virus shifted to younger populations. Comparing the most recent five weeks with the five weeks beginning December 1, the percentage of new cases among those aged 45 and older has gone down by 20% while the percentage of new cases among those aged 18 years and younger almost all doubled in comparing the same time frames.”
He advised residents with questions or concerns about the vaccines to call their doctor or the County’s COVID-19 Hotline and reminded residents to continue wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing their hands frequently, regardless of their vaccination status.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 12.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 155
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 210,774
Total - of negative results: 200,109
Total - of positive cases: 7,889
Total - of positive cases released: 7,644
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 497
The Health Department will hold another mass vaccination clinic at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. Appointments are available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. The Pfizer vaccine – which is approved for those aged 16 and older – will be administered. It also requires a second dose, so participants should plan on returning to the site on Thursday, June 3 for their next shot.
The mini-clinic scheduled for this Saturday, May 15, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton still has appointments available. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The link to register for the clinic is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
The Oswego County Health Department has noticed that some individuals have been reluctant to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t have health insurance.
“I want to reassure residents first that there is no charge for the vaccine itself,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin, with the health department’s preventative services division. “Second, the small administrative fee that gets billed to health insurance will not be charged to individuals. No one will be turned away for lack of health insurance or the inability to pay it. All you need is an appointment and proof of age. Go online to our vaccination page or call the Hotline to make an appointment and get vaccinated today.”
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be active across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
