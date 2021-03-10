Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.